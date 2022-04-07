Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

CL stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 9,991,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

