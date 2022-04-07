Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,005. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $429.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

