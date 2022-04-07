Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,522,000 after buying an additional 135,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 62,071 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 91,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,991. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49.

