Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

