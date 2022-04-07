Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

COF stock opened at $129.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.