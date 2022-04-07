State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,455 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $321,000.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $246.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.53.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

