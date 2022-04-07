Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVR. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

