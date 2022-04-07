Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.65 Million Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.47% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:RGR opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

