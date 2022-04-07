Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,747. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

