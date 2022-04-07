Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $742,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.96. 1,904,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

