Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.97. 10,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,036,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

