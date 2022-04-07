$0.76 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.92. Logitech International posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. 10,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Logitech International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after buying an additional 209,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,899,000 after buying an additional 156,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $112,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

