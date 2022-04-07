Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 5.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.77. 5,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,508,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

