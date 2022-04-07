Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.73. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

FCX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 337,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336,118. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.