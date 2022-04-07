TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 8.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.96. 4,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,354,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,690,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.