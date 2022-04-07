MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 978,157 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

