Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 282,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,058. Hurricane Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.