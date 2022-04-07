Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 282,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,058. Hurricane Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
