loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 20736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Specifically, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $2,809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,182,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

