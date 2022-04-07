Cwm LLC Invests $2 Million in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

PSB stock opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

