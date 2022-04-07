Cwm LLC Buys New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.50 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

