Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

AXON stock opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.49, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.