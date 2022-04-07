Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.
Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $67.48.
