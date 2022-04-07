D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

