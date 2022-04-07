Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

