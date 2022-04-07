Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,564 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 70,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.