D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.