Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $197.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

