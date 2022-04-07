D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.99 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

