D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

