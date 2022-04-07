D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 866 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 42,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

