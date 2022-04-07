Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 116,283 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,369 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

