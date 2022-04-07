Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.