Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.20% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

