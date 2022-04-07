PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE PD traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 31,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

