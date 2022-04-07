D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 13.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

