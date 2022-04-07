D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in JD.com by 126.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of -155.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

