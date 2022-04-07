D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.37% of Identiv worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 59,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,456.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

