Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,021. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

