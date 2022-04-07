Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,021. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.