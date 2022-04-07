Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,005 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,358,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,598,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

