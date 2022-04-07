Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 682.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 80.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 427.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

