Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.87 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

