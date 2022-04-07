Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $2,234,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

