103,323 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

