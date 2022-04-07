Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after buying an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after buying an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

