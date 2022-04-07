Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,353 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,948,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,618,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Macy’s by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on M. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.