Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,524 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

