Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,030. The stock has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.00.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

