Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.28. The company had a trading volume of 82,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

