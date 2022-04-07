Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,142,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,552. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.87.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.