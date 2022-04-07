Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 246,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 947,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,917,868. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

